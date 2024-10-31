Thu, Oct 31, 2024 @ 03:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from strong resistance level 1.3940
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3875

USDCAD currency pair today reversed down from the strong resistance level 1.3940 (which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (1) at the start of August).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3940 stopped the earlier impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.3940 and the strongly overbought daily Stochastic indicator, USDCAD currency pair be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.3875.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.