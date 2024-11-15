Fri, Nov 15, 2024 @ 06:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    GBPUSD reversed from strong support level 1.2665

  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2840

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the strong support level 1.2665 (former monthly low from August), standing close to the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2665 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer Doji.

Given the strength of the support level 1.2665 and the oversold daily Stochastic, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2840, former support from the end of October.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.