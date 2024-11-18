GBP/USD Nosedives While USD/CAD Regains Strength

GBP/USD started a fresh decline below the 1.2750 zone. USD/CAD is rising and might aim for more gains above the 1.4100 resistance.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and USD/CAD Analysis Today

The British Pound started a major decline from the 1.3000 resistance zone.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.2650 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CAD is showing positive signs above the 1.4000 support zone.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.4040 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair struggled to continue higher above the 1.3000 resistance zone. The British Pound started a downside correction and traded below the 1.2850 support zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even traded below 1.2700 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the bulls appeared near the 1.2600 level. A low was formed at 1.2597 and the pair is now consolidating losses.

The pair is now consolidating losses below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3009 swing high to the 1.2597 low. Immediate resistance on the upside is near a key bearish trend line at 1.2650.

The first major resistance is near the 1.2695 zone. The main hurdle sits at 1.2800 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3009 swing high to the 1.2597 low.

A close above the 1.2800 resistance might spark a steady upward move. The next major resistance is near the 1.2880 zone. Any more gains could lead the pair toward the 1.3000 resistance in the near term.

Initial support on the GBP/USD chart sits at 1.2600. The next major support sits at 1.2550, below which there is a risk of another sharp decline. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward 1.2420.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CAD at FXOpen, the pair formed a strong support base above the 1.3840 level. The US Dollar started a fresh increase above the 1.3930 resistance against the Canadian Dollar.

The bulls pushed the pair above the 1.3980 and 1.4000 levels. The pair cleared the 50-hour simple moving average and climbed above 1.4040. A high was formed at 1.4105 and the pair recently corrected some gains.

There was a move toward the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3930 swing low to the 1.4105 high. Initial support is near the 1.4065 level.

The next major support is near a major bullish trend line at 1.4040. The main support sits near the 1.4000 zone on the same USD/CAD chart. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3930 swing low to the 1.4105 high.

A downside break below the 1.4000 level could push the pair further lower. The next major support is near the 1.3930 support zone, below which the pair might visit 1.3840.

If there is another increase, the pair might face resistance near the 1.4105 level. A clear upside break above 1.4105 could start another steady increase. The next major resistance is the 1.4150 level.

A close above the 1.4150 level might send the pair toward the 1.4200 level. Any more gains could open the doors for a test of the 1.4280 level.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.