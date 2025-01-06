Mon, Jan 06, 2025 @ 12:51 GMT
Brent Crude Oil Hits 2.5-Month High in Early 2025

Brent Crude Oil Hits 2.5-Month High in Early 2025

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The XBR/USD chart shows a strong rally in Brent crude oil prices on January 2–3, breaking above $76.20 for the first time since mid-October.

According to Reuters, this surge was driven by:

  • Economic stimulus measures in China, including wage increases for public servants and a significant boost in funding through treasury bonds.
  • Forecasts of a colder winter in the US and Europe, potentially increasing demand for oil products.

According to technical analysis of the XBR/USD chart, the price broke out of a consolidation pattern (highlighted in blue) that had confined it in late 2024.

However, signs of waning bullish momentum are emerging:

  • At point B, the price only slightly surpassed the previous high at point A before reversing downward, indicating buyer weakness.
  • A bearish divergence is forming between the RSI indicator and points A and B.

These signals suggest that Brent crude oil prices could be vulnerable to a correction, potentially targeting the lower blue trendline as a support level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

