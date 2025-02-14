S&P 500 Wave Analysis

Fri, Feb 14, 2025 @ 03:27 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 approaching key resistance level 6125.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 6200.00

S&P 500 index recently rose sharply and is currently approaching the key resistance level 6125.00, which has been reversing the index from December.

The subsequent price movement will depend on whether the index can break above the resistance level 6125.00 .

If the S&P 500 index breaks above 6125.00, the price can then rise to the next resistance level 6200.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3). In the opposite scenario, the price is likely to correct down to the next round support level 6000.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

