Elliott Wave View: Gold (XAUUSD) Turning Higher from Blue Box

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests that cycle from 12.18.2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 12.18.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 2956.15 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pullback in wave 2 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (a) ended at 2923.8 and wave (b) ended at 2944.93. Wave (c) lower ended at 2888.09 which completed wave ((w)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((x)) ended at 2930.11 and the metal has resumed lower.

Down from wave ((x)), wave (a) ended at 2867.57 and rally in wave (b) ended at 2887.68. Final leg wave (c) lower ended at 2832.37 which completed wave ((y)) of 2. The metal has turned higher in wave 3. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 2876.9 and wave (ii) ended at 2858.74. Wave (iii) higher ended at 2893.07 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 2878.11. Expect wave (v) of ((i)) to end soon, then it should pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from 2.28.2025 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 2832.3 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Gold (XAUUSD) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

XAUUSD Video