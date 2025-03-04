Tue, Mar 04, 2025 @ 10:31 GMT
Brent Crude Price Breaks Key Support Level

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Today, Brent crude is sliding towards the psychological $70 per barrel mark, with the XBR/USD chart showing a break below a key support level (marked in blue) that had been holding since autumn last year.

Why Is Brent Crude Falling?

The bearish sentiment in the market is driven by OPEC+’s decision to increase oil production, contrary to analysts’ expectations that existing output cuts—designed to support prices—would remain in place.

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts now predict:

→ Oil production will rise by 137,000 barrels per day from April 2025 to September 2026.

→ Brent crude may drop below $70 per barrel.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

From a long-term perspective, Brent crude is forming a descending channel (marked in red), connecting the April and July 2024 peaks. The break below this support level could signal a renewed downtrend following a prolonged period of consolidation.

If XBR/USD sees a short-term recovery from its yearly lows, key resistance levels to watch include:

→ The midline of the descending channel.

→ The former support level (marked in blue).

