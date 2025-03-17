S&P 500 Analysis: How Long Could the Stock Market Correction Last?

Six days ago, we noted that the Nasdaq 100 had entered a correction phase. Now, the S&P 500 (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen) has followed suit, closing more than 10% below its 19 February peak on Thursday, officially confirming a correction.

Statistically, according to research by Yardeni Research:

→ Market corrections occur quite frequently—since 1929, the S&P 500 has experienced 56 corrections.

→ Only 22 of those corrections turned into bear markets, defined as a drop of 20% or more from recent record highs.

S&P 500 Analysis: How Long Could This Correction Last?

On one hand, Friday’s market rebound suggests that buyers are stepping in.

On the other hand:

→ US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that there are “no guarantees” the world’s largest economy will avoid a recession. This came just a week after US President Donald Trump refused to rule out such a scenario.

→ The current correction has lasted 22 days so far, whereas historically, the average correction lasts 115 days and results in a 13.8% decline from the peak.

Technical Analysis of the S&P 500 (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen)

The price is forming an upward channel around the median line, which alternates between acting as support and resistance (marked in blue).

→ Price action suggests that bulls are struggling to hold above the 6,100 level. In February, they failed to push towards the upper boundary of the channel.

→ Since the price has reached the lower boundary of the channel, there is a possibility that bearish momentum may start to weaken.

However, if the price loses support at the lower boundary of the channel, this would be a bearish signal from a technical perspective, indicating the potential for a deeper correction in the S&P 500 (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen).

