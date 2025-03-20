Thu, Mar 20, 2025 @ 13:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bulls Lose Traction, Eye Key Supports at 1.0800 Zone

EUR/USD: Bulls Lose Traction, Eye Key Supports at 1.0800 Zone

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD holds in red for the second straight day on Thursday and extends pullback from new highest level in more than five months.

Double rejection under Fibo resistance at 1.0969 (76.4% of 1.1214/1.0177 downtrend) and overbought studies on daily chart dented bulls, with fresh rise of dollar after hawkish remarks from Fed Powell, added pressure on the single currency.

However, the price action still holds within near-term consolidation range (1.0820/1.0954) and rather neutral mode should be expected if it remains within prolonged consolidation.

On the other hand, violation of pivotal 1.0820/00 zone (range floor / Fibo 23.6% of 1.0360/1.0954 / psychological) would generate initial reversal signal and open way for deeper correction.

Scenario is supported by south-heading momentum studies, although countered by converging 20/200DMA’s, on track to form golden-cross a7 1.0727, where 200DMA is reinforcing pivotal Fibo support (38.2% retracement of 1.0360/1.0954).

Res: 1.0880; 1.0903; 1.0954; 1.0969.
Sup: 1.0820; 1.0800; 1.0727; 1.0708.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.