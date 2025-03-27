WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

WTI crude oil broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 71.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 68.60 (top of the previous wave 1), resistance trendline of the daily down channel from February and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last month.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3).

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 71.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.