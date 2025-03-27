Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 03:15 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

  • WTI crude oil broke resistance area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 71.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 68.60 (top of the previous wave 1), resistance trendline of the daily down channel from February and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last month.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3).

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 71.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

