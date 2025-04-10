Gold Prices Sparkle Again: Restarts Increase on Recession Fears

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh increase after a dip to the $2,950 support zone.

The bulls could face hurdles near $3,085 and $3,120 on the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin is still struggling to start a fresh increase above the $83,500 resistance zone.

EUR/USD is eyeing more gains above the 1.1150 resistance zone.

The US CPI could rise 2.6% in March 2025 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase from the $2,950 support zone. The recent recession fears and trade war sparked an increase above the $3,000 resistance.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price remained stable above the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) and cleared the $3,020 resistance. The bulls pushed the price toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,167 swing high to the $2,956 low.

The price gained traction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and might continue to rise. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,085 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,167 swing high to the $2,956 low.

The next major resistance sits near the $3,120 level. A clear move above the $3,120 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $3,140, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level of $3,180.

On the downside, initial support is near the $3,045 level. The first key support is near $3,040. The next major support is near the $3,020 level.

The main support is now $3,000. A downside break below the $3,000 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,950 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price remained in a bearish zone and might struggle to start a recovery wave above the $83,500 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today