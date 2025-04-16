Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 14:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Hits New Record High Above $3300

Gold Hits New Record High Above $3300

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold broke above psychological $3300 barrier and hit new record high on Wednesday morning, as growing uncertainty over US-China trade war sparked fresh wave of migration into safety, with weaker dollar adding support to metal’s price.

Deteriorating fundamentals after China decided to stop any further deliveries from Boeing, warn of severe negative impact from escalation of conflict that keeps bullish outlook for the yellow metal.

The latest rally took just four days to rally from one to the other round-figure level, indicating that bulls hold grip despite the recent jumps from $3000 to $3100 and from $3100 to $3200 which took only two days each.

Subsequent dip below $3300 (correction low was $3288) is seen as positioning for fresh push higher, with daily close above $3300 level required to confirm break and shift focus on next targets at $3329, $3350 and $3378.

Caution on break below $3288 (reinforced by rising 10HMA) which would sideline bulls for deeper correction.

Res: 3317; 3329; 3350; 3378
Sup: 3300; 3288; 3277; 3264

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.