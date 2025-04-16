Japanese Yen Surges as Weak US Dollar Fuels Momentum

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline on Wednesday, dropping to 142.36 amid sustained dollar weakness.

Key factors driving USD/JPY Movements

The Japanese yen’s appreciation is being propelled by broad-based US dollar softness. The greenback faced selling pressure as concerns grew over the economic fallout from proposed new US tariffs.

In a fresh escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has called for an investigation into imposing tariffs on critical mineral imports – many of which originate from China. This move has heightened investor anxiety, further weighing on the dollar.

Meanwhile, market attention is turning to the upcoming US-Japan trade talks, where Tokyo is expected to push for the complete removal of US tariffs.

On the domestic front, Japan’s latest economic data revealed an eight-month high in manufacturing sector optimism for April. However, the outlook remains cautious due to lingering risks surrounding US trade policy.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY

The USD/JPY pair continues to consolidate around 143.20. A downside breakout could signal a further decline towards 141.70, marking the third wave of the downtrend. Conversely, an upside breakout may trigger a technical correction towards 145.00. This scenario is supported by the MACD indicator, with its signal line below zero but pointing firmly upwards.

The pair has formed a broader consolidation range between 142.46 and 144.07, with a triangle pattern emerging. A breakout above this range could initiate a corrective rally towards 145.00. The Stochastic oscillator reinforces this view, as its signal line – currently below 20 – is trending sharply upwards towards 80.

Conclusion

The yen’s rapid appreciation reflects both dollar weakness and cautious optimism in Japan’s manufacturing sector. However, trade policy uncertainties and technical patterns suggest continued volatility, with key levels at 141.70 (downside) and 145.00 (upside) in focus.