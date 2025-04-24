Thu, Apr 24, 2025 @ 12:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave: Copper (HG) Impulsive Rally Signals More Upside

Elliott Wave: Copper (HG) Impulsive Rally Signals More Upside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Copper ($HG) has been displaying a strong bullish trend, with the rally from the July 11, 2022 low unfolding in a Elliott Wave diagonal. This rally is structured as a 5-swing pattern, which is characteristic of a motive wave. This suggests that the broader trend favors further upside. As of the latest price action, the metal has completed a significant corrective phase and is now positioned for additional gains.

The recent pullback to the 4.03 low on April 7, 2025, marked the completion of wave ((4)). It is a corrective wave within the larger 5-wave diagonal structure. Following this low, copper has turned higher, initiating wave ((5)). This wave ((5)) is the final leg of the motive sequence. Within wave ((5)), the short-term rally from the wave ((4)) low at 4.03 appears to be unfolding in an impulsive manner, indicating strong upward momentum. Wave 1 ended at 4.465 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 4.038. The metal then rallied higher in wave 3 towards 4.748 and wave 4 dips ended at 4.564.

Expect cycle from April 7, 2025 low to end soon with wave 5 of (1) and the metal to see a 3 waves pullback. However, as long as pullbacks remain above the 4.03 low, copper is expected to see more upside. The Elliott Wave framework continues to support a bullish bias for $HG in the near term.

Copper (HG) 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

HG Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.