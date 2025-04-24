Thu, Apr 24, 2025 @ 12:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Larger Bulls to Remain Intact Above Broken Fibo Level at 1.1274

EUR/USD: Larger Bulls to Remain Intact Above Broken Fibo Level at 1.1274

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD rose in early Thursday’s trading signaling that larger bulls regained traction after two-day pullback from new four -year high (1.1573) found footstep at 1.1300 zone.

Near-term bias is expected to remain firmly bullish while the price action stays above broken Fibo level at 1.1274 (61.8% retracement of 1.2349/0.9535) which reverted to solid support (after two attacks were rejected here last week).

Daily studies are returning to full bullish setup (bullish momentum is strengthening and MA’s in bullish configuration).

Fresh recovery looks for verification on close above 1.1440 (Wednesday’s high / 50% retracement of 1.1573/1.1307 pullback) that would further firm the structure and signal that larger bullish cycle is intact and about to resume.

Violation of psychological 1.1500 barrier to add to positive signals for retest of 1.1573 pivot, break of which to expose target at 1.1685 (Fibo 76.4%).

Only loss of 1.1274 support would undermine bulls and risk deeper correction.

Res: 1.1405; 1.1440; 1.1500; 1.1573.
Sup: 1.1307; 1.1274; 1.1200; 1.1146.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.