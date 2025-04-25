Fri, Apr 25, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  • Gold reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 3500.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support area between the upper trendline of the daily up channel from January and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 3 from last month.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor downward correction 4 which started earlier from the key resistance level 3500.00.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise in the active impulse wave 5 toward the next resistance level 3500.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

