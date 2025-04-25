Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 3500.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support area between the upper trendline of the daily up channel from January and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 3 from last month.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor downward correction 4 which started earlier from the key resistance level 3500.00.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise in the active impulse wave 5 toward the next resistance level 3500.00.