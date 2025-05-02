Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin broke key resistance level 95000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 99300.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 95000.00 (which stopped the previous wave B at the end of April) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone should strengthen the bullish pressure on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 99300.00, which reversed the price multiple times in February.