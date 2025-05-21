Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 05:29 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Platinum broke the resistance level 1005.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1080.00

Platinum recently broke the resistance level 1005.00, former monthly high from February and March, as can be seen from the daily Platinum chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 1005.00 increased the bullish pressure on Platinum.

Having just broken above the key resistance level 1050.00 (former monthly high from October), we can expect Platinum to rise to the next resistance level 1080.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

