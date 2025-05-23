Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 09:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Bounce Proves Unsustainable

USD/CAD Bounce Proves Unsustainable

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCAD retreats after short-lived recovery attempt.
  • Long-term support trendline in focus as bears target April’s low of 1.3748.

USDCAD has surrendered much of its May gains after repeated attempts to break above the 1.4000 mark faltered, pushing the pair back into negative territory this week.

Adding to the pressure, Trump’s narrowly passed tax-cut bill in the House on Thursday is expected to significantly increase the already ballooned federal debt. This development raises concerns about a potential default and threatens the dollar’s safe-haven feature.

From a technical perspective, the pair is now seeking support near the familiar trendline at 1.3827, drawn from the 2021 low, after failing to convincingly surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the February–May downtrend. If this support level also gives way, attention will shift to the April low of 1.3748, and then towards a more critical support zone between the tentative trendline at 1.3663 and the lower boundary of the descending channel at 1.3600. A break below this region could worsen the medium-term outlook, potentially driving the pair down to the September 2024 double-bottom area around 1.3420.

Technical indicators suggest continued downside potential. The RSI remains above the oversold threshold of 30, and the stochastic oscillator has yet to bottom out below 20, indicating that selling interest may persist.

For the outlook to improve, bulls would need to push decisively above 1.4000 and overcome both the 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which have recently formed a death cross. The upper boundary of the descending channel lies nearby as well. A bullish breakout from this zone could open the door to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.4150, followed by the 50% level at 1.4270.

In summary, USDCAD remains under bearish pressure and may continue to struggle unless the 1.3835 region can effectively stem halt the current selling momentum.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.