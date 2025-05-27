Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

Platinum reversed from long-term resistance level 1095,00

Likely to fall to support level 1075.00

Platinum recently reversed down from the major long-term resistance level 1095,00 (former yearly high from 2024), which stopped the previous weekly impulse wave A.

The resistance level 1095,00 was strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1095,00 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1075.00.