Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 06:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

  • Platinum reversed from long-term resistance level 1095,00
  • Likely to fall to support level 1075.00

Platinum recently reversed down from the major long-term resistance level 1095,00 (former yearly high from 2024), which stopped the previous weekly impulse wave A.

The resistance level 1095,00 was strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1095,00 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1075.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.