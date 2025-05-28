Wed, May 28, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Initial Supports Hold Pullback for Now

GBP/USD: Initial Supports Hold Pullback for Now

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable remains at the back foot on Wednesday after Tuesday’s pullback from new multi-month high (1.3593) cracked psychological 1.3500 support.

Price dipped to 1.3561 this morning, but quick bounce to 1.3500 zone points to headwinds that fresh bears face.

Today’s action was so far shaped in Doji candle (indecision) with short-lived probe below initial Fibo support at 1.3486 (23.6% of 1.3195/1.3593 upleg) adding to potential bear-trap formation, in scenario of very shallow pullback preceding fresh attempts to extend larger uptrend.

Daily studies remain in full bullish configuration and support the notion.

Alternatively, loss of 1.3486/61 triggers would keep the downside vulnerable and risk attack at pivotal 1.3420 support (10DMA / Fibo 38.2%).

Res: 1.3544; 1.3564; 1.3593; 1.3643.
Sup: 1.3486; 1.3461; 1.3420; 1.3400.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.