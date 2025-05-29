Elliott Wave Outlook: FTSE to Signal Market Direction Soon

The short-term Elliott Wave outlook for FTSE indicates that wave II concluded at 7560.5. This marked the start of an upward movement in wave III. Wave III is unfolding as a five-wave impulse structure, characterized by a series of higher highs and higher lows. From the wave II low, wave 1 advanced to 8021.77, followed by a pullback in wave 2 to 7599.56. The Index then resumed its upward trajectory in wave 3, with its internal subdivisions further defining the bullish momentum.

Within wave 3, wave ((i)) peaked at 8166.53, followed by a corrective wave ((ii)) that found support at 7862.72. The subsequent rally in wave ((iii)) reached 8798.46, and a minor pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 8604.8. The Index is now poised to continue its upward trend, likely completing the five-wave rally that began from the April 7 wave II low. Once this rally concludes, a larger corrective pullback is anticipated. The pullback is potentially unfolding in 3, 7, or 11 swings to correct the prior advance.

Currently, the Index is approaching a critical level, nearing a break above the previous wave I peak of 8908.82, recorded on March 4, 2025. A decisive move above this level would confirm that wave II is firmly in place, ruling out the possibility of a double correction. Such a breakout would provide strong confirmation of the bullish market direction, signaling continued upward momentum in the near term.

FTSE 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

FTSE Elliott Wave Technical Video