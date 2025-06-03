Gold Back on The Move — Can Bulls Sustain The Push?

Key Highlights

Gold found support near $3,240 and started a fresh increase.

It cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $3,335 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD is moving higher above the 1.1380 resistance zone.

WTI Crude Oil prices recovered and climbed above the $63.00 level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained supported above $3,220. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $3,280 and $3,300 resistance levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $3,335. There was a clear move above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,438 swing high to the $3,120 low.

The price settled above the $3,350 level, the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours), and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours). On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,385 level.

The next major resistance sits near the $3,400 level. A clear move above the $3,400 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $3,420, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level of $3,440.

On the downside, initial support is near the $3,350 level. The first key support is near $3,335. The next major support is near the $3,320 level. The main support is now $3,300. A downside break below the $3,300 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $3,250 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a decent upward move and might soon aim for a fresh increase if it clears the 1.1420 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today