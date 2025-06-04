Wed, Jun 04, 2025 @ 10:30 GMT
XBR/USD Chart Analysis: Oil Price Rises to Key Resistance

XBR/USD Chart Analysis: Oil Price Rises to Key Resistance

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, the price of Brent crude climbed above $65.60 — the highest level in over a week.

According to media reports, several bullish factors are driving this move:

→ Stalled negotiations between the US and Iran over abandoning Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting oil export sanctions;

→ Wildfires in Canada, which have significantly reduced oil output;

→ Market reaction to the OPEC+ meeting held over the weekend;
→ A weakening US dollar.

Technical Analysis of the XBR/USD Chart

From a technical standpoint, Brent crude oil:

→ Has been forming a short-term ascending channel (marked in blue) since the beginning of the week;

→ Has approached a major resistance level.

This resistance is defined by the upper boundary of a narrowing triangle, with its central axis around the $63.70 level — a price that could be considered a fair value based on trading over the past one and a half months.

This situation points to two possible scenarios:

→ A downward reversal from the key resistance, with expectations that the price will return to the triangle’s central axis. A break below the lower boundary of the local blue channel would support this scenario.

→ An attempt at a bullish breakout of the triangle. While this scenario cannot be ruled out, it appears less likely due to the global economic slowdown risks posed by tariff-related trade barriers.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

