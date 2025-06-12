Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Thu, Jun 12, 2025 @ 03:56 GMT
Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

  • Nikkei 225 broke the resistance area
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 39500.00

The Nikkei 225 index recently broke the resistance area lying at the intersection of the resistance level 38340.00 (top of wave A from the end of May) and the resistance trendline from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from last month.

The Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 39500.00 (a former monthly high from February).

