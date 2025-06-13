Fri, Jun 13, 2025 @ 03:30 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Platinum broke resistance zone
  •  Platinum to rise to resistance level 1350.00

Platinum continues to rise strongly after the recent breakout of the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1200.00 and the resistance trendline of the accelerated up-channel from May.

Platinum previously broke another up channel from April – which signalled the acceleration of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1350.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

