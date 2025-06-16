Elliott Wave Blue Box Payoff: AUDUSD Reacts Higher

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of AUDUSD. In which, the rally from 08 April 2025 low is unfolding as corrective sequence but showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in AUDUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

AUDUSD 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 6.13.2025

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 6.13.2025 NY update. In which, the rally to $0.6545 high completed wave 1 & made a pullback in wave 2. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave ((a)) ended at $0.6474 low. Then a rally to $0.6533 high-ended wave ((b)) bounce. Then started the next leg lower in wave ((c)) towards $0.6461- $0.6417 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

AUDUSD Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 6.16.2025

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 6.16.2025 London update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $0.6545 high is needed to confirm the next extension higher & avoid double correction lower.