Mon, Jun 16, 2025 @ 16:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeForex BrokersElliott Wave Blue Box Payoff: AUDUSD Reacts Higher

Elliott Wave Blue Box Payoff: AUDUSD Reacts Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of AUDUSD. In which, the rally from 08 April 2025 low is unfolding as corrective sequence but showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in AUDUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

AUDUSD 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 6.13.2025

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 6.13.2025 NY update. In which, the rally to $0.6545 high completed wave 1 & made a pullback in wave 2. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave ((a)) ended at $0.6474 low. Then a rally to $0.6533 high-ended wave ((b)) bounce. Then started the next leg lower in wave ((c)) towards $0.6461- $0.6417 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

AUDUSD Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 6.16.2025

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 6.16.2025 London update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $0.6545 high is needed to confirm the next extension higher & avoid double correction lower.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.