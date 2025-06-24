S&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

S&P 500 reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 6065.00

S&P 500 index recently reversed from the support area between the support level 5930.00 (which reversed the price multiple times from the start of June) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse 1 from last month.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2 from the start of June.

S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 6065.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1).