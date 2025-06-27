EURUSD Elliott Wave Update: Upward Momentum Resumes

The EURUSD Elliott Wave sequence initiated from the September 2022 low reveals an incomplete bullish structure, signaling potential for further upside. A short-term rally from the May 29, 2025 low is currently unfolding as a five-wave impulse. As depicted in the 1-hour chart below, wave ((i)) peaked at 1.16319. A corrective wave ((ii)) followed which concluded at 1.14435. The internal structure of wave ((ii)) formed a zigzag pattern, with wave (a) declining to 1.1486 and wave (b) rebounding to 1.1614. Wave (c) completed the correction at 1.144, finalizing wave ((ii)) in the higher degree.

The pair has resumed its ascent in wave ((iii)), exhibiting an impulsive internal subdivision. From the wave ((ii)) low, wave i advanced to 1.1544, followed by a minor dip in wave ii to 1.1451. Wave iii surged to 1.1641, with a subsequent wave iv pullback ending at 1.1587. The final leg, wave v, culminated at 1.1745, completing wave (i) in the higher degree. A corrective wave (ii) pullback, likely a three-wave zigzag, appears to have concluded at 1.1678. However, a break above the wave (i) high at 1.1745 is required to negate the possibility of a double correction lower. Given the shallow nature of the wave (ii) pullback, the risk of a deeper correction remains. However, as long as the pivotal low at 1.144 holds, dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further upside momentum.

EURUSD 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

EURUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video