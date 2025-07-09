Elliott Wave Outlook: DAX Set to Rally Higher in Wave 5

Since April 7, 2025, the DAX Index has been advancing in a clear impulsive cycle, originating from a low that has set the stage for a structured upward movement. The initial advance, wave 1, concluded at 20468.43. It was followed by a corrective pullback in wave 2, which found support at 19384.39. The subsequent rally in wave 3 was robust, peaking at 24479.42, as depicted on the 1-hour chart. Wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave pattern, characterized by a decline in wave ((a)) to 23360.16. A recovery in wave ((b)) took place to 23711.73, and a final dip in wave ((c)) to 23047.13, completing the corrective wave 4.

The Index then resumed its upward trajectory in wave 5, structured as an impulse in a lesser degree. From the wave 4 low, wave (i) reached 23481.97. A minor pullback in wave (ii) followed which ended at 23080.29. The rally then continued with wave (iii) peaking at 23812.79, a slight correction in wave (iv) to 23466.73, and the final leg, wave (v), concluding at 241200.82, marking the completion of wave ((i)).

A corrective wave ((ii)) found support at 23620.42, and the Index has since turned higher in wave ((iii)). As long as the pivot low at 23407.13 holds, the DAX is expected to extend its gains, with pullbacks likely finding support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing structure. This analysis suggests continued bullish momentum in the near term, with key support levels providing opportunities for further upside.

DAX 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

DAX Elliott Wave Technical Video