Gold Wave Analysis

Gold reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance levels 3400.00 and 3450.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support zone between the strong support level 3275.50 (which has been reversing the price from May), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance levels 3400.00 and 3450.00.