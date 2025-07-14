Mon, Jul 14, 2025 @ 05:24 GMT
AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDJPY broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 98.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 95.30 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from July.

The breakout of this resistance zone continues the active impulse wave 3, which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from May.

Given the strongly bearish yen sentiment seen across the FX markets today, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 98.00 (target price for the completion of wave 5).

