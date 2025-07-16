USDCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Jul 16, 2025 @ 05:03 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8055

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support zone lying at the intersection of the support level 0.7900, lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from May.

The upward reversal from support zone started the active short-term ABC correction ii.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8055 (former strong support from April and June).

