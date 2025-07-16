Wed, Jul 16, 2025 @ 05:03 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDJPY broke the resistance area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 151.30

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 148.00 and the two resistance trendlines from January and March.

The breakout of this resistance area should strengthen the bullish pressure on his currency pair.

Given the continuation of the widespread yen sales seen recently across FX markets, USDJPY currency pair index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 151.30 (monthly high from March).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

