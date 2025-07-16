USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

USDJPY broke the resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 151.30

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 148.00 and the two resistance trendlines from January and March.

The breakout of this resistance area should strengthen the bullish pressure on his currency pair.

Given the continuation of the widespread yen sales seen recently across FX markets, USDJPY currency pair index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 151.30 (monthly high from March).