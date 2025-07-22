Tue, Jul 22, 2025 @ 16:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Pullback to Find Firm Ground Above 146.70 to Keep Larger Bulls...

USD/JPY: Pullback to Find Firm Ground Above 146.70 to Keep Larger Bulls Intact

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Narrow consolidation follows Monday’s drop which found temporary footstep at 147 zone.

Pullback from last week’s three-month high (149.18) pauses but still has more space to extend lower.

Fibo 38.2% retracement of 142.68/149.18 (146.70) marks solid support which should contain dips and mark healthy correction of the bull-leg from 142.68, before larger bulls regain traction.

Repeated daily close below 147.65 (broken 10DMA / Fibo 23.6%) to keep the downside vulnerable, though overall bullish structure on daily chart, works in favor of scenario of limited correction before fresh push higher.

However, fundamentals are likely to be a key driver again, with markets focusing on Aug 1 tariff deadline.

Situation may deteriorate if no deal is found until then and prompt fresh rally into safety that would support yen.

In such scenario, the pair may accelerate through 146.70 and violate other pivots at 146 zone (20DMA / 50% retracement / 100DMA) that would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper drop.

Res: 147.65; 148.00; 148.66; 149.00.
Sup: 147.00; 146.70; 146.19; 145.93.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.