Wed, Jul 23, 2025 @ 19:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Rises Further on Fresh Risk Appetite

AUD/USD: Rises Further on Fresh Risk Appetite

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD kept firm tone and accelerated higher on Wednesday, extending its latest bull-phase into fourth straight day.

The pair hit the highest levels in over one week, lifted by announcement of US-Japan trade deal that fueled fresh risk appetite.

Bulls pressure 2025 peak at 0.6595 (July 11), violation of which would signal an end of four-week consolidation phase and bullish continuation, with 0.6700 (Fibo 76.4% of larger 0.6942/0.5914 downtrend) expected to come in focus.

Daily studies turned bullish (14-d momentum broke into positive territory / MA’s in full bullish setup / action underpinned by thick daily Ichimoku cloud), however, hesitation at 0.6595 pivot cannot be ruled out as stochastic entered overbought zone.

Potential dips should find ground above daily Tenkan-sen (0.6525) to keep fresh bulls intact.

Res: 0.6595; 0.6628; 0.6648; 0.6682.
Sup: 0.6558; 0.6543; 0.6525; 0.6487.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.