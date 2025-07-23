AUD/USD: Rises Further on Fresh Risk Appetite

AUDUSD kept firm tone and accelerated higher on Wednesday, extending its latest bull-phase into fourth straight day.

The pair hit the highest levels in over one week, lifted by announcement of US-Japan trade deal that fueled fresh risk appetite.

Bulls pressure 2025 peak at 0.6595 (July 11), violation of which would signal an end of four-week consolidation phase and bullish continuation, with 0.6700 (Fibo 76.4% of larger 0.6942/0.5914 downtrend) expected to come in focus.

Daily studies turned bullish (14-d momentum broke into positive territory / MA’s in full bullish setup / action underpinned by thick daily Ichimoku cloud), however, hesitation at 0.6595 pivot cannot be ruled out as stochastic entered overbought zone.

Potential dips should find ground above daily Tenkan-sen (0.6525) to keep fresh bulls intact.

Res: 0.6595; 0.6628; 0.6648; 0.6682.

Sup: 0.6558; 0.6543; 0.6525; 0.6487.