Wed, Jul 23, 2025 @ 19:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Bears Hold Grip as Trade Issues Continue to Sour sentiment

WTI Oil: Bears Hold Grip as Trade Issues Continue to Sour sentiment

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price remains in red for the fourth consecutive day and trading near new three-week low on Wednesday.

Bears hold grip despite a partial relief from announcement of US trade deal with Japan, as dissonant tone come from the EU (the bloc did not reach a deal yet but considering countermeasures on US tariffs) and China, that continues to sour the sentiment.

Markets also focus on the signals of impact from the latest package of EU sanctions on Russia, which mainly target Russian oil industry, as well comments that the US would consider sanctioning Russian oil that are assumed as supportive factors.

Increased supply after Azerbaijan oil exports resumed today after being paused for a couple of days, contribute to existing pressure on oil prices.

Technical picture weakened after the price broke below ascending and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud, while daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen remain in bearish configuration.

Bears attack again 100DMA ($64.93) after faced several rejection at the indicator, with firm break here to expose next significant support at $63.99 (Fibo 61.8% retracement of $55.70/$77.88 rally).

Daily cloud base ($66.37) marks solid resistance which should ideally cap potential upticks.

Res: 65.80; 66.37; 67.18; 68.28.
Sup: 64.50; 63.99; 63.05; 62.18.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.