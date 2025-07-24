AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

AUDJPY reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 97.40

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the pivotal support level 95.55 (former monthly high from March and May), 20-day moving average and support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 97.40, former monthly high from February, which also stopped the earlier impulse wave earlier this month.