EUR/USD Dips Further While USD/CHF Consolidates Gains

EUR/USD extended losses and traded below the 1.1600 support. USD/CHF is rising and might aim for a move toward the 0.8120 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1800 resistance and declined against the US Dollar.

There is a key downward channel forming with resistance at 1.1575 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF is showing positive signs above the 0.8040 resistance zone.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 0.7990 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair failed to clear the 1.1800 resistance. The Euro started a fresh decline below the 1.1720 support against the US Dollar.

The pair declined below the 1.1660 support and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 1.1520 level. A low was formed at 1.1519 and the pair is now consolidating losses. The market is showing bearish signs, and the upsides might remain capped.

There was a minor increase toward the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1770 swing high to the 1.1519 low. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 1.1575 level.

There is also a key downward channel forming with resistance at 1.1575. The next major resistance is near the 1.1665 zone and the 50-hour simple moving average or the 50% Fib retracement level.

The main resistance sits near the 1.1770 level. An upside break above the 1.1770 level might send the pair towards 1.1800. Any more gains might open the doors for a move towards 1.1850.

On the downside, immediate support on the EUR/USD chart is seen near 1.1520. The next major support is near the 1.1465 level. A downside break below 1.1465 could send the pair towards 1.1350.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a decent increase from the 0.7910 support. The US Dollar climbed above the 0.8000 resistance zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bulls were able to pump the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8040. A high was formed at 0.8079 and the pair is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.7911 swing low to the 0.8079 high.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 0.7990. On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near 0.8080. The main resistance is now near 0.8120.

If there is a clear break above the 0.8120 resistance zone and the RSI remains above 50, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could test 0.8200. If there is a downside correction, the pair might test the 0.7990 level.

The first major support on the USD/CHF chart is near the 0.7950 level and the 76.4% Fib retracement level.

The next key support is near 0.7910. A downside break below 0.7910 might spark bearish moves. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move towards the 0.7850 level in the near term.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.