EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURJPY: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURJPY reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely fall to support level 169.60

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 174.00, the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from February.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Bearish Engulfing.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 169.60 (former resistance from the end of June).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

