WTI Crude Oil Breaks Out – But Can Bulls Keep It Above Resistance?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a fresh increase above the $68.00 zone.
  • It cleared many hurdles near $68.00 and $68.80 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold could extend losses below the $3,300 support.
  • EUR/USD dived and traded below the 1.1500 zone.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price formed a base above $66.00 against the US Dollar. There was a fresh increase above the $67.00 and $68.00 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at $67.20. The price even settled above the $68.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Finally, the price surpassed the $70.00 level and started a consolidation phase. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $70.80 level. The first key resistance sits near the $71.20 level.

The main hurdle is now near the $72.00 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $73.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $75.00 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $69.50 zone. The next support could be $68.50. A daily close below $68.50 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $66.65. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $65.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, the bears are active below the $3,350 level, and they might aim for a drop toward the $3,250 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 224K, versus 217K previous.
  • US Personal Income for June 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -0.4% previous.
  • US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure for June 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

