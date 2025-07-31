Thu, Jul 31, 2025 @ 10:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Perspective: USDJPY Targets Completion of 7 Swing Rally

Elliott Wave Perspective: USDJPY Targets Completion of 7 Swing Rally

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The USDJPY pair exhibits an incomplete bullish sequence originating from the April 22, 2025 low, signaling potential for further upside. We can project the extreme target area for this rally can be projected using using the 100% to 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the April 22 low. This places the target range between 150.88 and 156.33. The ongoing rally from the May 27, 2025 low is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. This structure has two zigzag corrective structure driving the upward momentum.

From the May 27 low, wave W concluded at 148.03. A corrective pullback in wave X then followed, which bottomed at 142.67. Currently, wave Y is in progress, with internal subdivision as a zigzag pattern. From the wave X low, wave ((a)) peaked at 149.18, followed by a corrective wave ((b)) that unfolded as a zigzag. Within this structure, wave (a) ended at 147.81 and wave (b) reached 149.08. Wave (c) completed at 145.87, finalizing wave ((b)) in the higher degree. The pair has since resumed its ascent in wave ((c)), developing as a five-wave impulse.

From wave ((b)), wave (i) concluded at 148.71, with a minor pullback in wave (ii) at 147.79. In the near term, as long as the pivot low at 145.87 holds, dips are expected to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing corrective pattern, supporting further upside toward the Fibonacci extension targets.

USDJPY – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

USDJPY – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.