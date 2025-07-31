Elliott Wave Perspective: USDJPY Targets Completion of 7 Swing Rally

The USDJPY pair exhibits an incomplete bullish sequence originating from the April 22, 2025 low, signaling potential for further upside. We can project the extreme target area for this rally can be projected using using the 100% to 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the April 22 low. This places the target range between 150.88 and 156.33. The ongoing rally from the May 27, 2025 low is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. This structure has two zigzag corrective structure driving the upward momentum.

From the May 27 low, wave W concluded at 148.03. A corrective pullback in wave X then followed, which bottomed at 142.67. Currently, wave Y is in progress, with internal subdivision as a zigzag pattern. From the wave X low, wave ((a)) peaked at 149.18, followed by a corrective wave ((b)) that unfolded as a zigzag. Within this structure, wave (a) ended at 147.81 and wave (b) reached 149.08. Wave (c) completed at 145.87, finalizing wave ((b)) in the higher degree. The pair has since resumed its ascent in wave ((c)), developing as a five-wave impulse.

From wave ((b)), wave (i) concluded at 148.71, with a minor pullback in wave (ii) at 147.79. In the near term, as long as the pivot low at 145.87 holds, dips are expected to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing corrective pattern, supporting further upside toward the Fibonacci extension targets.

USDJPY – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

USDJPY – Elliott Wave Technical Video: