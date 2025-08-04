US Dollar Index (DXY) Plummets Following Labour Market Data

Mon, Aug 04, 2025 @ 11:14 GMT
The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell by approximately 1.4% on Friday after the release of disappointing US labour market figures. According to Forex Factory:

→ The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.2%;

→ The Nonfarm Employment Change figure came in at 73K, well below the forecast of 103K. This is the lowest level of job creation in the nonfarm sector in 2025 and is roughly half the previous month’s reading (prior to revisions).

→ Furthermore, revisions for May and June were significantly more severe than usual. The May figure was revised downward by 125,000 — from +144,000 to +19,000. Similarly, the June figure was revised down by 133,000 — from +147,000 to +14,000.

These results point to a weakening labour market, which increases the likelihood of a rate cut aimed at supporting economic growth. In turn, expectations of a Fed rate cut are acting as a bearish driver for the US dollar.

Technical Analysis of the DXY Chart

Six days ago, we highlighted two U-shaped trajectories (A and B), which together formed a bullish сup and рandle pattern on the US Dollar Index chart.

Following this, price action generated a notable upward impulse (as indicated by the arrow), breaking through the upper boundary of the pattern.

However, Friday’s news triggered the following developments:

→ A new top (4) was formed on the chart, accompanied by a false bullish breakout above the psychological level of 100.00;

→ The price declined to the 98.80 area. The downward move slowed here, as this zone had previously seen strong bullish activity during the breakout from the pattern’s upper boundary — likely explaining why the market is finding support here on Monday morning.

Overall, the technical picture has shifted towards a bearish outlook. Friday’s peak continues the summer sequence of lower highs and lows: 1 → 2 → bottom of pattern (A) → 4. This structure is part of a broader downtrend that has defined the market in 2025.

Should bearish sentiment persist, fuelled by Friday’s data, we can assume a further decline in the US Dollar Index towards the median line of the descending channel (shown in red), which has been drawn through the aforementioned price extremes.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

