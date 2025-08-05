Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver reversed from the support zone

Likely to rise to the resistance level 39.45

Silver recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 36.20 (which also stopped wave ii at the start of July), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Piercing Line – which marked the end of the earlier correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level at 39.45 (top of earlier impulse wave 1 from July).