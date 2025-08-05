Silver Wave Analysis

Tue, Aug 05, 2025 @ 01:50 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

  • Silver reversed from the support zone
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 39.45

Silver recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 36.20 (which also stopped wave ii at the start of July), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Piercing Line – which marked the end of the earlier correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level at 39.45 (top of earlier impulse wave 1 from July).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

