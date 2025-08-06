Wed, Aug 06, 2025 @ 14:50 GMT
Natural Gas Prices Fall to Yearly Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Analysing the chart on 22 July, we constructed a descending channel and assumed that natural gas prices would continue to form a bearish market structure of lower highs and lower lows. Since then, the market has declined by almost 10%.

As the XNG/USD chart shows today, natural gas prices are hovering around the psychological level of $3.000/MMBtu. Earlier this week, gas was trading around $2.940/MMBtu — the lowest level of 2025.

According to media reports, the price decline is driven by both high production levels and favourable weather forecasts for August, the hottest month of the year. What might happen next?

Technical Analysis of the XNG/USD Chart

We have updated the descending channel, taking into account the recent fluctuations in natural gas prices.

The chart shows that bearish momentum remains intact — the rise from point B to C appears to be a corrective rebound within the prevailing downward trend, with the following developments:

→ point C formed in the 0.5–0.618 area, which corresponds to classic Fibonacci retracement levels following the A→B impulse;

→ the former support at 0.365 has now become resistance.

Bulls may hope that the current sentiment could shift following tomorrow’s natural gas storage report (scheduled for 17:30 GMT+3). A drop in inventories could potentially trigger a bullish impulse on the XNG/USD chart.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

