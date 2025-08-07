Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURUSD reversed from support area
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1755

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level of 1.1500 (former low of wave iv from June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from May.

The upward reversal from this support area created the clear daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

Given the clear daily uptrend and bearish us dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1755.

