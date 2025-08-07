Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 09:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Rises 2.3% Since the Beginning of August

EUR/USD Rises 2.3% Since the Beginning of August

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the EUR/USD chart shows today, the euro has strengthened against the US dollar, climbing above the 1.1670 level, compared to the 1.1400 area at the beginning of the month.

Why Is EUR/USD Rising?

According to Reuters, the US dollar’s weakness is being driven by:

→ Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, which intensified following last week’s disappointing US labour market data.
→ Anticipation of the upcoming US inflation report, scheduled for release on 12 August at 15:30 GMT+3.

On the other hand, the euro is being supported by growing optimism around a possible resolution of the military conflict in Ukraine, as well as the potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Technical Analysis of the EUR/USD Chart

On 30 July, we noted that after hitting its July low, EUR/USD could stage a recovery — which indeed materialised. But does the chart now look bullish?

A definitive bullish outlook is hindered by the sequence of lower highs and lower lows (A-B-C-D), which continues to form a bearish market structure.

At the same time, the descending channel on the EUR/USD chart has become more pronounced. After a brief period of consolidation near the channel’s median line (marked with a circle), the price moved up towards the upper boundary of the channel. It is worth noting that a sharp decline occurred recently from these same levels (highlighted with an arrow), breaking through the blue support line.

Given these factors, it is reasonable to assume that bearish activity may intensify around current levels, potentially slowing further EUR/USD growth.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.