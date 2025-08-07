Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 12:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Cracks Key Resistance Zone on Fresh Wave of Safe Haven...

XAU/USD: Gold Cracks Key Resistance Zone on Fresh Wave of Safe Haven Demand

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price rose on Thursday morning as new packages of increased US import tariffs took effect, adding to high global uncertainty and prompting investors into safety.

Fresh rise cracked strong resistances at $3400 zone (Fibo 76.4% of $3438/$3268 / psychological /upper triangle boundary) but failed to break higher on first attempt.

As expected, bulls faced headwinds and metal’s price eased to the mid-point of congestion that extends into third straight day.

Technical picture on daily chart has improved, but flat momentum (slightly above the centreline) and overbought stochastic warning, after gold faced a double false break below and above triangle recently.

However, triangle is narrowing, and eventual clear break is likely to be seen in coming sessions that would generate fresh direction signal.

Current favorable fundamentals contribute to bullish scenario, with sustained break above $3400 zone to signal bullish continuation and expose targets at $3438 and $3452 (tops of July 23 / June 16) guarding key barrier at $3500 (new record high, posted on Apr 22).

Conversely, violation of triangle support line ($3347) would weaken near-term structure, but extension below daily cloud top ($3335) will be required to verify fresh negative signal and shift focus towards key supports at $3300 / $3286 / $3268 (psychological /daily cloud base / July 30 multi-week low).

Res: 3400; 3405; 3414; 3438.
Sup: 3365; 3353; 3347; 3335.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.