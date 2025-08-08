Fri, Aug 08, 2025 @ 04:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  •  GBPUSD reversed from the support area
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3600

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level of 1.3175 (former resistance from April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support area was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3600 (which stopped wave B in July).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.