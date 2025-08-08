Fri, Aug 08, 2025 @ 04:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Cools Down – Support Holds, Recovery Possible?

USD/JPY Cools Down – Support Holds, Recovery Possible?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY declined below the 148.00 and 147.00 levels.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 148.75 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD recovered losses and climbed above 1.1620.
  • GBP/USD is attempting a fresh increase above the 1.3350 resistance.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar trimmed gains from the 150.90 zone against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY declined below the 148.00 and 147.50 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair even traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 148.75. There was a move below the 146.80 level, and the pair tested 146.60. A low was formed at 146.61 and the pair is now consolidating losses above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The pair is still below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and faces hurdles. On the upside, the pair now faces resistance near the 148.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

The next key resistance sits near the 148.50 level. A close above the 148.50 level could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 150.00 resistance, above which the bulls could aim for a move toward 152.00.

On the downside, immediate support is near the 146.60 level. The next key support sits near 146.20. Any more losses could send the pair toward the 145.50 support zone.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a recovery wave, and the bulls might soon aim for a move toward the 1.1780 level.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • Canada’s Net Employment Change for July 2025 – Forecast 13.5K, versus 83.1K previous.
  • Canada’s Unemployment Rate for July 2025 – Forecast 7%, versus 6.9% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.